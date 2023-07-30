Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $130.70. 3,131,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.