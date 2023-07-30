EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TC Energy by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,264,000 after purchasing an additional 650,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,894,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,033,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,988,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,658. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $54.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

