EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $1.58 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ROK traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $333.30. The company had a trading volume of 719,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.91 and its 200 day moving average is $294.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

