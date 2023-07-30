EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

VGK traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

