EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after buying an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

