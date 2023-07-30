EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 112,334 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,334 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,421,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,952,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,838. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

