EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 443 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 388,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $260.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

