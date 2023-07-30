Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lifted by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 18.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,502 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LLY traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.28 and its 200 day moving average is $390.02. The firm has a market cap of $435.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Read More
