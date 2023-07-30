Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $32.21 or 0.00109968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $830.23 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008767 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Elrond
Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,779,302 coins and its circulating supply is 25,774,150 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Elrond
