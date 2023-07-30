EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Announces Earnings Results

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group updated its FY23 guidance to $10.75-$11.25 EPS.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of EME stock traded up $11.26 on Friday, hitting $211.82. The company had a trading volume of 857,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,780. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $112.85 and a twelve month high of $212.71.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,432,239.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,216,264.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,423,718. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,359,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

