EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.75-$11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $11.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.82. The company had a trading volume of 857,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,780. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $112.85 and a one year high of $212.71.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,722 shares in the company, valued at $43,907,936.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,722 shares in the company, valued at $43,907,936.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,462 shares of company stock worth $6,423,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

