EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-$11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $11.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.82. 857,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.18. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $112.85 and a twelve month high of $212.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $450,499.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,763,375.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,423,718. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in EMCOR Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

