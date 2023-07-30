Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.45% of Napco Security Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 136,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 208,282 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 154,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.09. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

