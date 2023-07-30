Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Five Below worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Five Below by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after buying an additional 286,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Five Below by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,356,000 after buying an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.45. The company had a trading volume of 711,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.55 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.59.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

