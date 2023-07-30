Emerald Advisers LLC Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.57% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.