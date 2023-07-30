Emerald Advisers LLC Has $15.31 Million Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Chuy’s worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Chuy’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 217.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of CHUY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.21. 123,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,468. The company has a market cap of $743.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

