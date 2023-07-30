Emerald Advisers LLC Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.35. 266,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,062. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.72. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

