Emerald Advisers LLC Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.77% of AeroVironment worth $17,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,616,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.03. 81,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,221. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $112.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

