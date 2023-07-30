Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 10,553 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.32% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $6,990,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 267,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 359.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 316,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 136,736 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 200,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $690,798.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $1,766,246 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

