Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 54,485 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 725,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,485 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in National Vision by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 2,756,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,265. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

