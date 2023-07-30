Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 7,662 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 613,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,875. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 752.42%.

Several research firms have commented on HASI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

