Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires Shares of 54,989 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.23% of ICU Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,806,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4,680.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after buying an additional 585,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,997.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,097,640. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.94. The company had a trading volume of 117,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,240. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average is $178.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.