Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,138 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.72% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 544,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

