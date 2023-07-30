Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,667 shares during the period. Cactus makes up approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.61% of Cactus worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Cactus by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cactus by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 338,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

