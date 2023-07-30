Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 510,386 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.99% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. 473,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,852. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $473.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.90. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,412.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 22,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $121,540.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 393,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,939.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 185,060 shares of company stock worth $1,025,346 in the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

