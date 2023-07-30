Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $11.44 Million Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,389,000 after purchasing an additional 147,158 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,317,000 after purchasing an additional 229,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 716,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 301,158 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $122.59 and a one year high of $278.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRTX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

