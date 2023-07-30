Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $14.25 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,478 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.61% of Insmed worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Insmed by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Insmed by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of INSM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

