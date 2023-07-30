Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $14.73 Million Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.42% of Portillo’s worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.83. 356,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Portillo’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Portillo’s Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.