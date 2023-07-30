Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $18.48 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,211 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.39% of TriNet Group worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 283.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $460,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 62.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.41. 369,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

