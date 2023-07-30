Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $28.24 Million Stock Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,902 shares during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts makes up 1.7% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.83% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $28,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,363,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,345,000 after buying an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at about $7,058,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 10,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,742,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,441 shares in the company, valued at $21,742,770.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,125,821 shares of company stock worth $29,806,065. 28.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 233,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,421. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of -0.04.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

