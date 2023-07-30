Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,016,000 after purchasing an additional 504,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock traded up $12.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.26. 1,328,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

