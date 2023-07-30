Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 1,840 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.31% of Visteon worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on VC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.35. 266,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,062. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

