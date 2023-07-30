Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,226 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.28% of ChampionX worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,720,000 after buying an additional 932,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,621,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,705. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.57. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,435 shares of company stock worth $6,834,584. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

