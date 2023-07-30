Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Jack in the Box comprises approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $23,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,939,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.22.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,757. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $99.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $460,262 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

