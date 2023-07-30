Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 101,171 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101,171 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.53% of Merit Medical Systems worth $22,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $12,825,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. 436,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

