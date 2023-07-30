Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 378 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs makes up approximately 2.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.36% of Churchill Downs worth $35,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.70.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.33. 579,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

