Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 78,017 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,017 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.76% of Moelis & Company worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 967,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,628. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.