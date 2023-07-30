Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Up 93.5% in July

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,500 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the June 30th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,235.0 days.

Empire Stock Down 0.3 %

Empire stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. Empire has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

