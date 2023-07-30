Energi Trading Down 5.4% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Energi has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $142,113.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,970,447 coins and its circulating supply is 66,972,274 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

