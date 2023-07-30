Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,575 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 1.64% of Energy Recovery worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $129,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $363,709.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,170 shares of company stock worth $826,003. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 176.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.