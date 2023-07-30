Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 715,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eneti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 168,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NETI opened at $12.60 on Friday. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $486.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. Eneti had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Eneti will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Pareto Securities began coverage on Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.