Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $58.64.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 243,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

