Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Lifted by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15,378.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 7.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Enphase Energy worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy Trading Down 7.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

ENPH traded down $12.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,657,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,700. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.64. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

