enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Short Interest Update

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 266,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in enVVeno Medical stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of enVVeno Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of enVVeno Medical stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 39,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. enVVeno Medical has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

