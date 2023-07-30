Enzyme Price Reaches $17.75 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Enzyme token can now be bought for about $17.75 or 0.00060341 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $42.00 million and $254,726.80 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,188 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Enzyme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

