Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Progressive Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.73.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $125.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.75. Progressive has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,440. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

