Estate Counselors LLC Acquires New Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.40.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average is $192.97. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.