Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

