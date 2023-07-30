Estate Counselors LLC Buys 9,320 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $146.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

