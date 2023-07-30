Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.3104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

